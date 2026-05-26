Kazakhstan updates rules for issuing diplomatic and official passports

The document updates the rules for issuing passports and approves the lists of officials entitled to receive diplomatic and service passports. It clarifies that passports are issued by the authorized ministry in accordance with the list approved by the President of Kazakhstan.

The document also allows the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the President, to issue a diplomatic or official passport to persons not included in the main list.

The list of persons eligible for diplomatic passports includes the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and members of his family, former presidents, leadership of Parliament, the Government, and the Presidential Administration, as well as the State Counselor, heads of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, the National Bank, the Central Election Commission, the Secretary of the Security Council, regional akims (governors), members of Parliament, along with other high-ranking officials.

In addition, diplomatic passports will be issued to the staff of the diplomatic service and international organizations, military attachés, representatives of law enforcement agencies abroad, as well as their family members when traveling together. Passports will also be issued to participants in UN peacekeeping missions.

The list also includes heads of various national companies and development institutions, including Samruk-Kazyna JSC, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), and the National Olympic Committee.

Under the document, service passports will be issued to judges of the Supreme Court, civil servants of the political and administrative corps, employees of law enforcement and security agencies, diplomatic service staff, and representatives of national companies sent to foreign missions.

Service passports may also be issued to military personnel participating in international missions, employees of various governmental and quasi-public entities, and representatives of Kazakhstan's foreign missions and their family members.

The decree extends passport eligibility to broader categories, including employees of international organizations and dependents accompanying diplomatic and service passport holders during foreign deployments.

The document takes effect on May 26, 2026.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan climbed to 57th place in the 2026 Henley Passport Index.