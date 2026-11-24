The 30-member commission is now chaired by Bibigul Zheksenbay, Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation.

The commission brings together a broad cross-section of lawmakers, members of Kazakhstan Khalyq Kenesi (People's Council), regional advisors, entrepreneurs, journalists, academia, legal and demographic experts, healthcare professionals, psychologists, and leaders of volunteer, disability-rights, and civil society organizations.

In March this year, the Head of State signed a decree strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of families, promoting traditional family values, and enhancing demographic policy.