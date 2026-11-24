Kazakhstan updates National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family Policy
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed amendments to Presidential Decree No. 56 dated February 1, 2006, On the National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The 30-member commission is now chaired by Bibigul Zheksenbay, Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation.
The commission brings together a broad cross-section of lawmakers, members of Kazakhstan Khalyq Kenesi (People's Council), regional advisors, entrepreneurs, journalists, academia, legal and demographic experts, healthcare professionals, psychologists, and leaders of volunteer, disability-rights, and civil society organizations.
In March this year, the Head of State signed a decree strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of families, promoting traditional family values, and enhancing demographic policy.