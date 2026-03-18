Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy

The Head of State signed the decree establishing the Office of the Commissioner for Family Affairs under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Operating within the National Commission on Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as a deputy chairperson on a voluntary basis, the Commissioner will be responsible for strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of families, reinforcing the institution of the family and traditional family values, improving state family and demographic policy, preventing domestic violence, and promoting the well-being of Kazakhstani families.

The Government is tasked to take measures stemming from this decree.

Oversight of the implementation of this decree is assigned to the Kazakh President’s Administration.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Agreement on the Readmission and Transit of Persons with Illegal Stay between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Austria.