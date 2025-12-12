Kazakhstan unveils vision for its first AI university

— The Ministry of Science and Higher Education, jointly with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and other government authorities, is carrying out comprehensive efforts to explore the possibility of establishing a specialized university dedicated to AI. The project requires careful and phased planning, the ministry said in response to an official inquiry.

At this stage, the ministry is developing the core concept of the future institution. As part of this process, Kazakhstan is studying models of leading international universities specializing in AI development, including:

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI);

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT);

Northeastern University;

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology;

Illinois Institute of Technology;

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).

Consultations are also underway with experts, including members of the Council on AI Development under the President of Kazakhstan, and with major global technology companies such as OpenAI, and others.

According to the ministry, key parameters of the project — timeline, location, investment volume, and institutional structure — will be finalized once consultations are completed, international best practices are studied, and the ultimate model for the university is approved.

Qazinform previously reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted the Government with building a new AI research institution.