Kazakhstan to officially launch digital tenge on July 18

The respective provision is covered by the Law "On amendments to certain legislative acts on regulation and development of the financial market, communications, and bankruptcy."

The National Bank of Kazakhstan holds the exclusive authority to issue, manage, and redeem the digital tenge within the country.

Circulation, as well as the opening and maintenance of digital accounts, will run on the National Bank's dedicated digital tenge platform.

According to the law, a digital account is opened on the platform once a customer submits an application and signs an agreement.

"Participants of the digital tenge platform, operating under an agreement with the platform's operator, may include commercial banks, organizations conducting certain types of banking operations, the Central Depository, the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance, other payment service providers, and legal entities designated by the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the document reads.

As reported in May 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the widespread use of the digital tenge is transforming Kazakhstan’s budget expenditure management system, ensuring transparency and reducing transaction costs.