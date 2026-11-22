The portfolio was unveiled at Kazakhstan’s National Pavilion during a session organized by the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center (IGTIC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and international partners.

Based on the country’s second Technology Needs Assessment (TNA), Kazakhstan identified priority areas in three sectors: energy, agriculture, including improved water resilience, and the circular economy. These priorities align with the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Discussions focused on mobilizing climate finance, reducing investment risks, and preparing climate initiatives for practical implementation. Representatives of international development banks, climate funds, and UN-affiliated organizations took part in the session.

IGTIC Chairman Saken Kalkamanov presented a mechanism for integrating technological priorities into Kazakhstan’s Country Climate Investment Platform. The platform is designed to consolidate promising projects, facilitate engagement with investors, and create conditions for attracting long-term capital.

At the conclusion of the event, Kazakhstan invited international financial institutions and private investors to jointly advance priority climate initiatives, including through co-financing mechanisms.

The practical implementation of these plans will depend on how quickly identified technological needs can be transformed into investment-ready projects with clear financial models. The initiative is expected to support foreign investment, technology transfer, and regional cooperation in the green economy.

Earlier, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan unveil $20M proposal at COP31.