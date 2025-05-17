Kazakhstan presents postage stamp to mark 100th anniversary of AIPS in Rabat
Kazakhstan joined the 87th International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress held in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
During the 87th AIPS Congress, Kazakhstan presented the postage stamp honoring 100 years of AIPS as well as its campaign Born Bold.
The Forum also explored the possibility of hosting the AIPS Young reports seminar to exchange international experiences in Kazakhstan, set to be discussed in detail at the upcoming IPS ASIA Congress this July in Hong Kong.
We follow with great interest sports journalism in Kazakhstan, which has its creative style and big potential. The Kazakhstani delegation always actively participates in AIPS forums, putting forwards its initiatives on a regular basis, said Hee Don Jung, Asian AIPS President.