Kazakhstan unveils new collectible coins

Among the new releases are the collectible coins “TÁŃIRLIK KÚNTIZBE” from the Magical Symbols series, “MERCURY” from the Planets of the Solar System series, and “Zn (Zinc)” from the Natural Resources of Kazakhstan series.

Information about the start date for coin sales will be posted on the official website of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

TÁŃIRLIK KÚNTIZBE collectible coin

At the center of the coin is a camel, symbolizing the “Mŭshel” — the 12-year cycle in Tengrian mythology, where each year is represented by a particular animal. According to legend, the camel embodied traits of all the animals in the cycle.

The three-part division of the universe is depicted through images of birds in the upper section, fish in the lower section, and the middle world in the center of the coin. The coin consists of two rotating parts, allowing the determination of years and their corresponding animals within the “Tolyq mŭshel” — the full 60-year cycle that includes five 12-year cycles.

Photo credit: The National Bank of Kazakhstan

The coin is made of 925 sterling silver. It weighs 100 grams, has a diameter of 50 mm, is produced in antique silver quality, has a face value of 1,000 tenge, and a mintage of 500 pieces.

MERCURY collectible coin

MERCURY marks the debut release in the new Planets of the Solar System series. The design centers on a three-dimensional tantalum insert depicting the planet Mercury, while the orbits of the other planets encircle it. The composition is completed by an ornamented Sun motif crafted from silver with gold plating.

Crafted from 925 sterling silver with gold plating and a tantalum insert, the coin weighs 35 grams and has a diameter of 38.61 mm. Produced in proof quality, it bears a face value of 1,000 tenge and is limited to 1,000 pieces.

Zn (Zinc) collectible coin

The coin emphasizes the country’s mineral wealth through an innovative zinc insert. Its design features elements inspired by atomic structure and the periodic table, with oxidized silver adding depth and contrast.

Photo credit: The National Bank of Kazakhstan

Made of 925 sterling silver and complemented by a zinc insert, the coin weighs 32.5 grams and measures 38.61 mm across. Produced in black-proof quality, it has a face value of 1,000 tenge and is limited to 2,000 pieces.

All types of coins are mandatory for acceptance at their face value throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan for all types of payments, as well as for crediting to bank accounts and for transfers, exchanges and conversion in all banks of the country.

The collectible coins are produced by the Kazakhstan Mint.

