Kazakhstan showcases digital civil service experience at UN Global Dialogue on AI

Zhazykbay stated that Kazakhstan’s public administration system is ready for the effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies. According to him, public trust in AI begins not with algorithms, but with confidence that the government makes decisions fairly, transparently, and accountably.

As an example, he presented the results of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation of the civil service.

The e-Qyzmet digital HR platform brings together more than 80,000 civil servants and supports over 400 digital HR processes. The platform is integrated with more than 100 government information systems. Recruitment for the civil service has been fully moved online and now takes just 5-7 working days, ensuring openness, competitiveness, and objectivity throughout the process, Zhazykbay said.

According to him, Kazakhstan follows the Integrity by Design principle in public administration. The use of anonymized candidate data, a unified evaluation system, automatic ranking generation, and the preservation of a digital record of every decision help minimize subjectivity and reduce corruption risks.

The Agency currently uses artificial intelligence technologies to analyze HR data, develops predictive workforce planning tools, and conducts audits of government functions. The implementation of AI in the public sector is based on three principles: accessibility, human oversight, and accountability.

Artificial intelligence can assist in decision-making, but it should never replace human responsibility. Ultimately, the question is not whether technology can transform the state, but what values the state embeds into these technologies. Kazakhstan remains committed to the principles of openness and equal opportunity and is ready to share its experience, noted Darkhan Zhazykbay.

It was highlighted that Kazakhstan’s digital HR solutions and experience in civil service reform continue to gain international recognition.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.