Kazakhstan unveils its digital initiatives in Beijing

Held under the motto Digital Connectivity with Central Asia, Intelligent Creation of the Future, the forum brought together government officials, industry associations, and business leaders.

Addressing those attending, 1st Deputy Head of the Central Asia–China Secretariat Gabit Koishybayev emphasized the importance of aligning standards and sharing expertise to deepen cooperation.

He said the outcomes of the forum will give a new impetus to deepening global digital cooperation and improving global digital economy management system through close and efficient cooperation between the key cities of the region.

Deputy chairman of the public services committee of the Kazakh AI Ministry Yerzan Aktayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s progress in building a digital state.

He stressed automation is reducing administrative barriers, improving state–business interaction, and fostering entrepreneurship.

Kazakhstan aims for a qualitative leap in digital services and infrastructure, while China remains one of the global leaders in AI and digital economy. Kazakhstan, for its part, is confidently advancing along the path of developing digital services and building a modern technological infrastructure.

As part of the forum, Kazakhstan presented the Data Center Valley in Ekibastuz, a large-scale infrastructure project. He briefed on state support measures and opportunities for international participation.

CAREC Institute Director Charymuhammet Shallyev called China and Central Asian countries for joint investments in green data centers, cloud platforms, and high-performance computing.

He stressed the need for shared computing resources and energy efficiency, while acknowledging the importance of protecting digital sovereignty.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the world has entered a new era of technological transformation. In his view, artificial intelligence is becoming one of the key drivers of global development.