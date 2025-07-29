Kazakhstan unveils innovation hub in Shanghai

The first-ever innovation hub is set to help startups and IT companies from Central Asia enter the Chinese market.

The Khan Tengri Innovation Hub is already cooperating with China’s accelerator XNode and launches programs for startups at all stages of development.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev highlighted the key role the hub is to play in promoting products of domestic startups in the Chinese market.

This is a very large market, many unicorns originate here. We believe it offers the opportunity to enter not only Western markets but also a large untapped market in China, he said, urging all startups and entrepreneurs to join the hub.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the creation of the innovation pilot zone CryptoCity in Kazakhstan.