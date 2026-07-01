Kazakh capital to start construction of new airport next year

He said modernization of the Astana airport remains a priority task.

The Minister announced the country’s airport infrastructure will be modernized within three years to come.

He also added that the development of aviation hubs in Kazakhstan is currently focused on six major airports in Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Shymkent. All necessary institutional framework and infrastructure conditions are being created.

It was reported earlier, the newly renovated Balkhash Airport welcomed its first flights from Astana and Almaty on June 1.