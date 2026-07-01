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    Kazakh capital to start construction of new airport next year

    11:07, 1 July 2026

    Construction of a new airport will kick off in the Kazakh capital next year, Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev told the Government meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh capital to start construction of new airport next year
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    He said modernization of the Astana airport remains a priority task.

    The Minister announced the country’s airport infrastructure will be modernized within three years to come.

    He also added that the development of aviation hubs in Kazakhstan is currently focused on six major airports in Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Shymkent. All necessary institutional framework and infrastructure conditions are being created.

    It was reported earlier, the newly renovated Balkhash Airport welcomed its first flights from Astana and Almaty on June 1.

    Astana Government of Kazakhstan Airports Construction Akimat Civil aviation Kazakhstan Regions Transport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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