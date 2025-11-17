Kazakh scientists move to next stage of cancer drug trials

This phase should prove efficiency against KRAS-mutant tumors, one of the most aggressive and malignant forms of cancer.

Following successful preclinical studies on animals, the homegrown drug received approval for testing with a higher maximum-tolerated dose of the second component in the combination therapy.

The drug will be used before standard chemotherapy. Previously, it was administered after several rounds of standard chemotherapy, when patients were already weakened. The new approach is expected to help observe its impact on tumors and metastases and tolerance to the drug.

Professor Sarbasov emphasized this as a strategic decision to maximize the drug’s potential.

To note, the Kazakh anti-cancer drug has successfully completed the initial stages of testing.

Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan will register homegrown cancer drug by yearend.