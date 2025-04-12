Kazakhstan reveals date of new gas processing plant commissioning

This was announced at a technical meeting in Atyrau held between the representatives of the Ministry of Energy, QazaqGaz national company and the general contractor responsible for the construction of the gas processing plant (GPP), Kazinform reports.

The plant’s capacity is projected at 1 billion cubic meters per year.

Some 1,300 people are working today at the construction site, of which 900 work directly at the technological facilities.

As per the schedule approved, the completion of construction works and commissioning of the GPP is slated for late 2026.

According to Bakhytzhan Taubaev, Director of the Energy Ministry's Gas Industry Department , the plant will ensure additional volumes of commercial gas and socially vital liquefied petroleum gas. In his words, the project’s implementation will let create permanent jobs in Atyrau region.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to expand cooperation in oil and gas sector with a new agreement.