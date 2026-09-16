Kazakhstan unveils 558-athlete team for 2026 Asian Games

The 20th Asian Games will take place from September 19 to October 4, 2026, in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya.

Photo credit: The Sports Development Directorate

The opening ceremony will be held on September 19 at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, starting at 2:00 pm Kazakhstan time.

Around 15,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries are expected to compete for 469 sets of medals across 53 venues.

Photo credit: The Sports Development Directorate

While Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya will host most of the Games, events will also be held in Tokyo, Osaka, Shizuoka, and Gifu. With competitions spread across several regions of Japan, this may create additional logistical challenges for athletes and members of the Kazakh delegation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that this year, about 80% of Kazakhstan’s national team members held their final training camps directly in the host country of the Asian Games.