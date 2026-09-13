Around 80% of Kazakh delegation already in Japan ahead of Asian Games

Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov met with athletes from two national teams who are still completing preparations in Kazakhstan. They will soon depart for Japan to join the main delegation.

Photo credit: Tourism Ministry

For the first time, much of the final training stage is being conducted in Japan.

This format allows athletes to acclimatize early, adapt to the time zone, climate, and competition environment, and adjust training loads as needed before events.

Photo credit: Tourism Ministry

The Minister said the Asian Games are one of the year’s most important sporting events. Most of the country’s team is already in Japan, completing their final preparations. He emphasized the Government created conditions for athletes to adapt in advance to the climate and time zone so they can approach competition in optimal form.

He emphasized that special attention is being given to athletes’ recovery and readiness in the final stage before competition.

Photo credit: Tourism Ministry

The 20th Asian Games will take place from September 19 to October 4, 2026, in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.

About 15,000 athletes from 45 countries are expected to participate.

A total of 469 medal events will be contested.

Earlier, Kazakhstan named flag bearers for the 2026 Summer Asian Games.