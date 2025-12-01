Kazakhstan unleashes strategy to curb food price growth in December

The regular meeting on inflation stabilization was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

For the third consecutive week in November, prices for socially significant food products recorded zero growth. As December is traditionally marked by heightened consumer demand, the officials reviewed a set of measures needed to maintain stable prices and ensure sufficient supplies of sought-after goods in supermarkets and markets.

Broadening of the essential food list

The Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration has drafted a proposal to temporarily broaden the list of socially important food items by including products with the highest price volatility. The document is currently under approval, with detailed discussions involving the business community and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs expected soon.

Regional trade fairs

Agricultural fairs are continuing across the regions: over 5,000 such events have been held this year, and they are set to continue every weekend.

In December, the nationwide Bereke Fest campaign will return in cooperation with major retail chains. Akimats (local administrations) will also organize pre-New Year fairs to ensure an ample supply of goods at affordable prices.

Coordination with food importers

Given the seasonal spike in demand for imported goods, the Trade Committee has created a pool of major importers and food suppliers. Meetings with these companies will be held soon to discuss ways to maintain stable pricing for the highest-demand products in December.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with regional akimats, to ensure continuous price monitoring and respond promptly to any market changes.

