Kazakhstan, UNHCR strengthen cooperation on migration and refugee issues

The sides discussed current international issues, including the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. Special attention was given to the Almaty Process, which Kazakhstan has chaired since April 2025.

Safarli thanked the Kazakh side for a constructive partnership and open dialogue. Both parties underlined the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts to advance sustainable development while addressing humanitarian and migration challenges in the region and globally.

The Almaty Process, launched in 2013, serves as a regional consultative platform on refugee protection and international migration in Central Asia. The chairmanship for 2025-2027 has been transferred from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan. Member states include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Türkiye, with IOM and UNHCR acting as the secretariat.

