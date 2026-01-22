Illegal workers from Kazakhstan may exit South Korea penalty-free until the end of Feb

As previously reported, agreements to extend the timeframe of the voluntary departure program were reached between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea during the negotiations in 2025 on reducing illegal migration and protecting the rights of Kazakhstani nationals.

These measures are aimed at mitigating the legal consequences and supporting those willing to regularize their status. The program does not apply to individuals who have committed criminal offences, subject to compulsory deportation, as well as to foreigners who have been in illegal status after 1 December 2025.

To participate in the program, a passport, a voluntary departure application, and a plane ticket are required. Advance notification must be submitted through the immigration offices of the Republic of Korea between 15 and 3 days prior to the departure date.