Kazakhstan under multiple weather warnings on Tuesday - Kazhydromet

Rains will be heavy at times in the mountainous areas of the south.

In contrast, western Kazakhstan will remain dry amid a dominating high-pressure system.

Forecasters also warn of patchy fog and intensifying winds throughout the country. Besides, hail and squalls are expected in southern regions.

High wildfire alerts have been issued for the following areas: Kyzylorda (east), Turkistan (west, north, center, including the mountainous districts), Zhambyl (northwest and west), Zhetisu (north, south, and center), Karaganda (south), Abai, and Almaty (north and south) regions.

Earlier, Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for the country for April 7-9, 2026.



