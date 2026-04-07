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    Kazakhstan under multiple weather warnings on Tuesday - Kazhydromet

    02:30, 7 April 2026

    Atmospheric fronts moving across Kazakhstan will bring rain and thunderstorms to most of the country, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    rain
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform

    Rains will be heavy at times in the mountainous areas of the south.

    In contrast, western Kazakhstan will remain dry amid a dominating high-pressure system.

    Forecasters also warn of patchy fog and intensifying winds throughout the country. Besides, hail and squalls are expected in southern regions.

    High wildfire alerts have been issued for the following areas: Kyzylorda (east), Turkistan (west, north, center, including the mountainous districts), Zhambyl (northwest and west), Zhetisu (north, south, and center), Karaganda (south), Abai, and Almaty (north and south) regions.

    Earlier, Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for the country for April 7-9, 2026.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Weather Kazhydromet Regions rains Fog Hail Wind Wildfires
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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