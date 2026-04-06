Kazakhstan to brace for rain, snow, and strong wind over next 3 days

According to Kazhydromet, most parts of the country are to see unsettled weather conditions, bringing rains. Precipitation as rain and snow are forecast for the north and northwest, while heavy rains are expected to occur in the west and south at times, as well as in the north.

The country is also to brace for strong wind, as well as hail and squall in the west and south. Only the eastern part of the country is to enjoy no precipitation. The country is to see fog during night and morning hours, forecasters added.

Daytime temperatures are expected to fall to 3-15C in the north and northwest.