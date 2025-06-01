Kazakhstan, UN strengthen cooperation in preventive diplomacy

During the conversation, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNRCCA, issues of regional security, sustainable development, as well as preparations for joint events.

Special attention was paid to the upcoming meeting of the deputy ministers of foreign affairs of the Central Asian countries, scheduled for this autumn in Kazakhstan. In particular, they discussed the formation of an agenda that includes issues of regional security, sustainable development, water resources and climate change.

First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin noted the importance of the upcoming event for strengthening cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and expressed gratitude to the Regional Center for its active role in promoting preventive diplomacy and coordinating efforts in the region.

The sides agreed to continue close cooperation in preparation for the meeting, and discussed the prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNRCCA.

