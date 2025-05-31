Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to President of India, vows to deepen political dialogue

During the bilateral meeting followed the official ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President and the people of India on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The traditionally friendly nature of Kazakh-Indian relations, the high level of mutual understanding and the focus on the further development of strategic partnership were emphasized.

Ambassador Yeskarayev expressed his readiness to make every effort to deepen political dialogue and to expand trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and academic cooperation between Kazakhstan and India.

President Murmu warmly welcomed the new Ambassador, wished him success in his diplomatic mission, and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral ties between India and Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Indian scientists have unveiled a major advancement in battery technology with the development of an ultra-fast charging sodium-ion battery, potentially transforming the country’s energy storage landscape.