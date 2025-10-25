Kazakhstan, UN: Shared commitment to peace and development

"As emphasized by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, for eight decades, the United Nations has played a pivotal role in combating humanity’s global challenges and remains an indispensable and irreplaceable pillar of the international order," an official statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry notes that since joining the Organization in 1992, Kazakhstan has steadily implemented initiatives in the areas of nuclear disarmament, regional partnership, intercivilizational dialogue, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the UN system in Kazakhstan currently includes 27 agencies and institutions, while the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty has become an important step in strengthening regional connectivity and fostering prosperity across the region.

"In this context, Kazakhstan continues to promote the values of inclusiveness in the spirit of the UN Charter, while supporting the Organization’s renewal and the collective efforts to build a safer, fairer, and more sustainable world," reads the statement.

Earlier, it was reported that Almaty hosted an event marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.