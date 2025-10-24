Almaty hosts event marking UN's 80th anniversary

The event was attended by Ambassador-at-Large – Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty Zhanibek Abdrashov, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, First Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Akmaral Arystanbekova, and the Director of the United Nations Regional Office for Education, Science and Culture for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan (UNESCO) Amir Piric, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, UN agencies, academic circles and youth organizations.

Kazakh MFA's press service

During the discussion, participants addressed key issues of the international agenda that are in focus of the UN anniversary. In his speech, Ambassador Abdrashov emphasized Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of multilateral diplomacy and commitment to the principles and goals of the United Nations. He also noted the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced at the last session of the UN General Assembly, aimed at strengthening international peace, security, and sustainable development.

Special attention was paid to the UN Regional Centre on the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

In addition, as part of the celebration of the UN anniversary, together with the Akimat of Almaty city, UN-themed graphics were placed on the “Kok-Tobe” TV-tower.

