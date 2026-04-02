Kazakhstan-Ukraine trade turnover up 5.4% in 2025

The talks focused on prospects for promoting trade-economic ties, as well as options for resuming the operation of the Interstate Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

As the agro-industrial complex remains vital to both countries’ cooperation, it was highlighted that dairy farms from several regions of Kazakhstan have collaborated with Ukraine’s Association of Milk Producers for several years on the supply of breeding dairy cattle, advanced training for Kazakhstani specialists in dairy farm management.

2025 saw trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Ukraine stand at 415.8 million US dollars, rising 5.4 percent from 394.3 million US dollars in 2024.

Key exports from Kazakhstan to Ukraine include ferroalloys, fertilizers, and rice, while major imports consist of chocolate and other cocoa-containing products, flour confectionery, pharmaceuticals, cheeses, cottage cheese, and others.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to step up business contacts, explore the resumption of the Interstate Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as expand cooperation across priority sectors, especially in the agro-industrial complex.

Previously, it was reported Uzbekistan and Ukraine increase trade turnover in early 2026.