    Kazakhstan, Ukraine ready to deepen constructive dialogue

    21:41, 25 December 2025

    Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Viktor Maiko, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan, Ukraine ready to deepen constructive dialogue
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    During talks, the sides discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on a range of international and regional matters of mutual interest.

    The meeting highlighted both sides’ readiness to deepen constructive dialogue between Astana and Kyiv in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the EU advance visa cooperation. 

