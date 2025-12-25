Kazakhstan, Ukraine ready to deepen constructive dialogue
21:41, 25 December 2025
Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Viktor Maiko, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
During talks, the sides discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on a range of international and regional matters of mutual interest.
The meeting highlighted both sides’ readiness to deepen constructive dialogue between Astana and Kyiv in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
