Kazakhstan and EU advance visa cooperation
09:15, 25 December 2025
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with EU Ambassador Aleška Simkič following the official launch of negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements, which began on December 2 in Brussels, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA.
Both sides stressed that the talks reflect growing mutual trust and a shared commitment to enhancing mobility, expanding opportunities for citizens, and strengthening humanitarian ties. Officials noted the historic importance of the process, as it marks the first time the EU has opened such negotiations with a Central Asian country.
The next round of discussions is scheduled for February 2026 in Astana.