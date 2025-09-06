Kazakhstan, Ukraine keen on further strengthening cooperation
At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and expressed mutual interest in further strengthening it across all areas of common concern.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace based on the principles of international law, which will contribute to strengthening stability in the region.
Earlier it was reported that the UN backed Kazakhstan’s Initiative “On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony, and Development.”