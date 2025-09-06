Kazakhstan, Ukraine keen on further strengthening cooperation

During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and expressed mutual interest in further strengthening it across all areas of common concern.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace based on the principles of international law, which will contribute to strengthening stability in the region.

Earlier it was reported that the UN backed Kazakhstan’s Initiative “On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony, and Development.”