Kazakhstan, Ukraine agree to expand bilateral ties during interagency consultations in Astana

During the meeting, the sides discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Particular focus was placed on increasing mutual trade turnover, expanding cooperation in agriculture, improving logistics, and diversifying exports.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue between their foreign ministries in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan-Ukraine trade turnover was up 5.4% in 2025.