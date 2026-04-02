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    Kazakhstan, Ukraine agree to expand bilateral ties during interagency consultations in Astana

    14:18, 2 April 2026

    Bilateral interagency consultations were held under the chairmanship of Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleхandr Mischenko, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan, Ukraine agree to expand bilateral ties during interagency consultations in Astana
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    During the meeting, the sides discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    Particular focus was placed on increasing mutual trade turnover, expanding cooperation in agriculture, improving logistics, and diversifying exports.

    Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue between their foreign ministries in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan-Ukraine trade turnover was up 5.4% in 2025. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ukraine Kazakhstan and Ukraine Diplomacy Trade Investments Culture Agriculture Exports
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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