Kazakhstan-UK trade hits $1.6 billion

According to Issetov, in February of this year, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev paid a visit to London in February, during which a wide range of issues was discussed. The visit ended with signing a road map on rare earth metals and a memorandum on cooperation between universities.

“As for our trade turnover, it it stable. In 2023, it amounted to $1.2 billion. We only had a decline in 2024 - $886 billion, due to reduced exports from Kazakhstan. Last year we saw a sharp increase - $1.6 billion,” said he.

He noted that raw materials, including oil and rare earth metals constitute major part of Kazakhstan’s exports.

Great Britain supplies cars and spare parts, construction and road equipment, pharmaceutical products and alcoholic beverages to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported that British oil and gas companies Shell and BP would continue operating in Kazakhstan.