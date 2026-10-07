Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to developing bilateral relations with UK, Tokayev says

Tokayev underscored that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to further developing bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, according to the Akorda press service.

“Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom are linked by constructive political dialogue and active contacts at various levels. I am convinced that there is significant potential for further expanding our cooperation,” the Head of State said.

The President noted that the United Kingdom is one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade and investment partners. In 2025, bilateral trade increased by 83%, exceeding 1.6 billion US dollars. More than 500 British companies currently operate in Kazakhstan.

“Developing trade and economic ties requires not only new projects and investment, but also people who are able to work confidently in an international environment. That is why I encourage Kazakhstan’s younger generation to be more open to the world, broaden their horizons and learn as many languages as possible, above all English, which today serves as the principal language of international communication,” the Head of State emphasized.

During the meeting, the President conveyed his warmest regards to Prime Minister Andy Burnham and invited him to visit Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Tokayev received FIDE President Timur Turlov. The Head of State outlined a number of priorities for the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.