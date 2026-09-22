Kazakhstan and UK set to expand trade and economic cooperation

The sides debated dynamics of bilateral trade, expansion of Kazakhstan’s exports, development of industrial cooperation, investment and scientific-educational cooperation.

Last year bilateral turnover reached 1.63 billion US dollars that is 83.7% more against 2024. For January–July 2026, it hit 1.25 billion US dollars, 68.5% up against the same period of 2025.

The minister emphasized Kazakhstan aims to diversify trade structure and increase supplies of high-value-added products. Currently, the country exports silver, crude oil, copper, cathodes.

Shakkaliyev suggested organizing a mission of UK importers and retailers to Kazakhstan for direct engagement with local producers.

Besides, they debated critical minerals cooperation and development of mining, processing, and creating high-value products.

The parties also discussed attracting British investments into manufacturing, energy, logistics, and high-tech sectors and expanding direct contacts between the companies of the two nations.

Those present focused on cooperation in standardization, export promotion, science and education. The minister expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in exchanging expertise with the British Standards Institution (BSI) and KazStandart on certification and compliance, as well as preparing exporters for carbon regulation requirements, including CBAM.

Lord John Alderdice highlighted potential partnerships between Kazakh and UK universities and scientific centers in mining, mineral processing, and nuclear industries.

Earlier, during his working visit to the United States, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan Erzhan Kazykhan met with members of the U.S. expert and business communities at an event co-hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Atlantic Council