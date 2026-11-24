During the meeting held in London on Tuesday, they discussed key aspects of the Kazakhstan-UK strategic partnership, prospects for strengthening interparliamentary ties, and the key provisions of the State of the Nation Address delivered by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on 28 October 2026.

Particular attention was paid to the Head of State’s initiatives aimed at the large-scale modernisation of the economy, infrastructure development and enhancing Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness. The Ambassador briefed Mr Vickers on the “People’s Construction” programme aimed at modernising key sectors, including healthcare, education, transport, housing and public utilities. The discussion also covered prospects for the development of nuclear energy, the expansion of critical minerals processing and the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s position in global value chains.

Both sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue as an important means of advancing the bilateral strategic partnership. The Ambassador noted the importance of the work of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Central Asia and expressed interest in establishing regular engagement with the Friendship Group established within Kazakhstan’s Qurultay. In this regard, the sides discussed prospects for organising reciprocal parliamentary visits and developing a substantive programme of inter-parliamentary cooperation for 2027.

Special attention was given to interfaith and intercultural dialogue, in particular the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The Ambassador underlined the significance of this international platform, noting the active participation of the Church of England in its work. The sides also discussed prospects for expanding the participation of British religious institutions in the Congress, the next of which is scheduled to take place in Astana in 2028.

Photo: gov.kz

Earlier, we reported that Kazakhstan and Japan discussed expanding the strategic partnership.