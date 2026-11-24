The parties discussed implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Japan in December 2025, as well as prospects for developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation and interaction within the "Central Asia + Japan" format.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

During the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan and Japan would enhance air connectivity by launching direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo in November.