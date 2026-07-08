Kazakhstan, UAE to mutually recognize driver's licenses starting July 25

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the agreement is designed to simplify travel and reduce administrative procedures for citizens of both countries when driving or exchanging their driver's licenses.

Under the new rules, Kazakhstani citizens visiting the UAE for tourism, business, or private purposes will be allowed to drive using their valid national driver's license. The same privilege will be extended to UAE citizens traveling in Kazakhstan.

The agreement also introduces a simplified license exchange process for Kazakhstani citizens who obtain residency in the UAE. Eligible residents will be able to exchange their driver's licenses without taking additional driving tests. The exemption applies exclusively to Category B and B1 licenses, which cover passenger vehicles.

To qualify for the license exchange, applicants must hold a valid UAE residence permit, possess a national Category B or B1 driver's license, be at least 18 years old, provide an official translation of their driver's license into the official language of the host country, and complete the required medical examination.

Authorities said drivers will retain their original national driver's license after the exchange process. Instead, the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and the UAE will notify one another that the exchange has been completed.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs also reminded citizens traveling abroad to familiarize themselves with the traffic laws and road regulations of their destination country and to comply with all local requirements.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the UAE company plans to develop smart roads in Kazakhstan.