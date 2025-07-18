Kazakhstan, UAE sugar giant discuss details of sugar plant construction in Almaty region

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin has met today President of Al Khaleej Sugar Jamal Al Ghurair to discuss the details of a major sugar plant construction in Almaty region.

To launch the project, the Kazakh Government and LLP QazaqArabSugar signed an investment agreement.

A road map was approved which envisages financing through the JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan, allocation and expansion of a land plot, its integration into the territory of Alatau SEZ, building engineering infrastructure, development of design specifications and estimates, and construction of the plant.

The capacity of the plant is projected at 500,000 tons of sugar beet per annum. It is also planned to develop and expand irrigated lands for growing raw materials.

The sides also discussed commencement dates for construction works, infrastructure building, and other organizational and technical issues.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar had a meeting with a delegation of Hungary’s 4iG company.