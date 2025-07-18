Hungary's 4iG interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan in space sector

The sides discussed the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in space activities and unmanned systems.

The parties also debated the prospects for Hungary’s involvement in provision of launch services, cooperation within the international satellite constellation for remote sensing of the earth, as well as exchange of expertise in the creation and operation of assembly and testing complexes for spacecraft.

The Kazakh side expressed interest in Hungarian competencies in the field of unmanned systems, both in the technological and production fields. The sides pointed out high potential for joint developments, pilot projects and mutual exchange of technologies and also emphasized the importance of interaction between the two countries’ private companies and government agencies.

The meeting reaffirmed mutual interest in building sustainable and long-term partnership aimed at the implementation of advanced solutions and development of high-technological sectors of economy.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arman Issetov, had a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Antonello De Riu, to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.