Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan reveals key cooperation areas with Kazakhstan

During a meeting with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the two nations have enjoyed stable cooperation in energy, transport, logistics, digital infrastructure in recent years.

The agreements we discussed today confirm our commitment to common priorities, said Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, noting the UAE seeks to advance renewable energy, including a wind farm in Zhambyl region.

He also stated the UAE’s readiness to cooperate with Kazakhstan in logistics, including airport development projects and digital transformation.

We’re expanding our digital transformation partnership with new cooperation in developing AI, supercomputers as well as smart cities, said the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, reaffirming the commitment to continued financing and work to find new areas and markets.

Highlighting the need to develop agriculture and food security, Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan noted that there are a strong partnership and good prospects for advancement, as Kazakhstan eyes sustainable development, technology and innovation promotion, which is in line with the UAE’s vision.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan seeks to sign 5 billion US dollars worth of business contracts with UAE.