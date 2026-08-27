Kazakhstan, UAE pledge to expand trade and investment cooperation

On a working visit to Abu Dhabi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Issagaliyev, held talks on Thursday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Omar Obaid Alhesan Al Shamsi, and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE for International Development and Organizations, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi.

Photo source: gov.kz

The meetings focused on further strengthening Kazakhstan-UAE strategic relations. The sides discussed prospects for deepening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as further developing consular cooperation. In this context, the positive dynamics of investment cooperation were noted, with the UAE being among the top five largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan. The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining an active dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries and in practically implementing the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

The Emirati side was briefed on the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Organization for Water Resources. In this regard, the sides also discussed preparations for the Third UN Conference on Water, to be held on 8–10 December this year in Abu Dhabi, noting its importance for advancing international cooperation and practical solutions in water security.

As part of developing consular cooperation, the Kazakh delegation was presented with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “Smart Mission” digital platform and its capabilities to improve consular services and enhance the efficiency of diplomatic missions abroad. Following the presentation, the sides expressed interest in further exchanging experience in the digitalization of consular activities and the introduction of modern technological solutions.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Parliamentary Union (OICPU), as well as an exchange of views on current regional and international issues.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation to further enrich the Kazakhstan-UAE strategic partnership with practical content.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan views Omani ports as a gateway to Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean markets.