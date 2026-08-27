Kazakhstan views Omani ports as a gateway to Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean markets

During his meeting with Khalifa Al-Harthy, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Oman relations, regional and international issues, and cooperation within multilateral organizations, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

Particular attention was given to strengthening bilateral ties and arranging high-level and top-level visits. The sides also agreed on the dates for the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Oman, which will be held in Astana.

Al-Harthy congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful holding of the country’s first-ever elections to the unicameral Qurultay. He expressed confidence that the new parliament would contribute to advancing reforms, provide legislative support for large-scale transformations, and give further impetus to Kazakhstan’s sustainable development under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As part of his visit, Issagaliyev also met with Mulham Al-Jarf, First Deputy Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority. The sides discussed the current state and prospects of investment cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects and the expansion of ties between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Oman.

The meetings concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman, led by Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority and Chairman of Solidcore Resources plc’s Board of Directors, visited Solidcore’s Kyzyl mine and processing plant in Kazakhstan.