Kazakhstan, UAE foreign ministers discuss bilateral and international agenda

During the conversation, the UAE Foreign Minister congratulated his Kazakhstani colleague on the occasion of Republic Day and expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s support for the nomination of Lana Nusseibeh for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further deepening political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation in areas of common interest.

At the conclusion of the conversation, the two sides agreed to maintain close contact and coordination on pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda.

Earlier, it was reported that UAE investors plan to build 20 inclusive schools across Kazakhstan for $1bn.