Kazakhstan, UAE discuss strengthening bilateral partnership
08:17, 8 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev met with UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Al-Ariqi to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The sides reviewed political dialogue and prospects for expanding trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties.
They also discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels and reviewed upcoming bilateral meetings and events.
The officials exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the UAE pledged to expand trade and investment cooperation.