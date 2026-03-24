Kazakhstan, UAE discuss situation in Middle East

During the talks, the sides discussed on the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views on regional security issues. Both sides also noted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, as well as the dynamic development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Kosherbayev expressed concern over the growing tensions in the region and stressed Kazakhstan’s consistent position in favor of resolving all disputes exclusively through political and diplomatic means based on the principles of international law.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts within international and regional organizations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi.