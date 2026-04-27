Kazakhstan, UAE discuss investment cooperation prospects

The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, with a particular focus on advancing collaboration in renewable energy.

Minister Kosherbayev highlighted the steady positive dynamics of bilateral economic ties. In 2025, the UAE ranked among the top five largest investors in Kazakhstan, with investment volumes reaching approximately USD 1.64 billion. Growth in mutual trade was also noted.

Special attention was given to the 1 GW wind power plant project in the Zhambyl region, implemented by Masdar. As one of the largest renewable energy initiatives in Central Asia, the project stands as a vivid example of strategic partnership between the two countries. The parties also discussed prospects for expanding the project, including increasing its capacity and introducing advanced energy storage solutions.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in new areas such as green hydrogen, localization of production, and the creation of value chains. He expressed confidence that this visit would provide additional momentum to investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership.

Earlier, it was reported that as part of the visit to the State of Qatar, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held meetings with the management of Qatari companies Power International Holding and Milaha.