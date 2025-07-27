Kazakhstan, UAE discuss investment cooperation

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the comprehensive development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, the UAE Minister highlighted the investment projects being implemented jointly with Kazakhstan and stressed the importance of high-quality execution of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, to Astana in May this year.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Suhail Al Mazrouei reaffirmed the UAE’s interest in expanding bilateral relations and noted that particular attention is being given to projects in the field of renewable energy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue developing bilateral cooperation and to begin preparations for the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled to take place in Astana on November 24-25 of this year.

As reported previously, the UAE has released 81 falcons into the wild in Kazakhstan.