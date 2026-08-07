Kazakhstan, UAE discuss global water cooperation ahead of UN Water Conference

The two sides reviewed key issues on the global water agenda and highlighted the need for closer international cooperation to ensure the sustainable use, protection, and conservation of water resources.

During the meeting, Ambassador Zhumabek presented Kazakhstan’s initiative, put forward by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to establish an International Water Organization within the framework of the UN80 reform process. He emphasized that the initiative could contribute to improving global water governance and expanding cooperation among countries on water-related challenges.

Balalaa, for his part, briefed the Kazakhstani diplomat on preparations for the 3rd UN Water Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 8-10, 2026.

He said the conference is expected to serve as a major international platform for accelerating progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6, while also encouraging partnerships, investment, and practical solutions to global water security challenges.

Following the meeting, both sides noted that Kazakhstan and the UAE share similar views on the importance of advancing international cooperation on water issues. They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts at international forums to promote sustainable water resource management.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the EAEU-UAE economic partnership agreement is to take effect on October 6.