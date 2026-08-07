EAEU-UAE economic partnership agreement to take effect on Oct. 6

The Eurasian Economic Commission and the UAE exchanged official notifications confirming the completion of the necessary procedures. Under the agreement, it takes effect 60 days after the exchange of notifications.

“In accordance with the provisions of the agreement, after the exchange of notes confirming the completion of the necessary procedures, the document enters into force after 60 days. Therefore, the agreement will take effect on October 6, 2026,” said Andrey Slepnev, EEC Minister for Trade.

The UAE is one of the EAEU’s key trading partners, with bilateral trade increasing 12% in 2025 compared with the previous year.

Under the new trade regime, the UAE will provide preferential market access for 86% of tariff lines, covering 98% of the EAEU’s exports to the Emirates. The EEC estimates the agreement will save EAEU exporters at least $266 million annually in customs duties.

“We expect that once the agreement comes into force, annual trade between our countries could increase by at least $5-6 billion,” Slepnev said.

The agreement grants preferential access for a broad range of EAEU agricultural exports, including grains, meat, poultry, dairy products, vegetable oils, confectionery and chocolate, as well as industrial products such as metal goods, petroleum products, chemicals, timber products and machinery.

It also includes provisions addressing e-commerce, economic cooperation and the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in international trade.

“We also expect that the regulatory provisions included in the agreement will take business cooperation to a new level, while clear and transparent trade rules will encourage greater interest in mutual trade,” Slepnev added.

He also noted that the North-South economic corridor passes through the UAE, providing EAEU exporters with broader access to markets across the Gulf region, the Indian Ocean and South Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a closed meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.