Kazakhstan U16 football team beats Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in friendly

The match took place at the Namys Stadium in Shymkent on June 8.

The deadlock was broken in the 52nd minute: after a cross from Yerassyl Ibatulla, captain Beknur Nurman scored a precise header.

Twenty minutes later, Maksim Bonet, making his first appearance on the field, found a gap in the opponent's defense and doubled Kazakhstan's lead.

In the 77th minute, Nikita Dukhov, who scored the only goal in the previous match, once again demonstrated his scoring instinct and netted the third goal.

In the 84th minute, Yerassyl Ibatulla rounded off his productive performance with a perfect strike, and Alikhan Kuandyk put the finishing touch from the penalty spot in the 88th minute, sealing a convincing victory for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan won the match 5-0.

As reported earlier, ex-Norway striker joined FC Ordabasy.