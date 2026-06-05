Ex-Norway striker Bjørn Johnsen joins FC Ordabasy

Throughout his career, Johnsen has played for clubs in Europe, Asia, and North America. He has represented teams in Norway (Tønsberg, Rosenborg), Portugal (Louletano, Atlético), the Netherlands (AZ Alkmaar, ADO Den Haag, Cambuur), South Korea (Ulsan Hyundai, Seoul), Georgia (Torpedo Kutaisi), as well as clubs in the United States, Scotland, and Bulgaria.

Between 2017 and 2021, he made 16 appearances for the Norwegian national team, scoring five goals.

The Norwegian striker is well known to Ordabasy fans. Last season, while playing for Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi, he scored twice against the Shymkent club in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, helping his team advance to the next round.

Over his career, Johnsen has played 381 matches, scoring 147 goals and providing 23 assists.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat will hold a send-off for Dastan Satpaev ahead of the London move.